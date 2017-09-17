Police: distracted driving cause of early morning crash in KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: distracted driving cause of early morning crash in KY

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on September 17, 2017 is under investigation in Graves County, Kentucky.

The crash happened on the 3000 block of State Route 121 North.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jared Robinson of Benton, Ky. crossed the center line of the road with his pick-up truck and crashed into car driven by 23-year-old Wesley Coomer of Mayfield, Ky.

Deputies, on the scene, say Robinson told them he was messing with his radio and was distracted at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles were reportedly badly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Deputies say both Robinson and Coormer refused medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries, but later went to local emergency rooms for treatment.

