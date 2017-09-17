Police searching for driver in Carbondale crash

The Carbondale Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning, September 17, 2017.

The crash happened on the 1800 block of E. Main Street, which is Route 13.

Officers were called to the area around 3:43 a.m. about a vehicle which had crashed into the guardrail for eastbound traffic.

When officers arrived, they say the vehicle was abandoned and they were unable to identify the driver or any passengers.

Crews with the Carbondale Fire Department also responded to the crash.

At this time the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618) 451-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

