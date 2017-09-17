Police searching for driver in Carbondale crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police searching for driver in Carbondale crash

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning, September 17, 2017.

The crash happened on the 1800 block of E. Main Street, which is Route 13.

Officers were called to the area around 3:43 a.m. about a vehicle which had crashed into the guardrail for eastbound traffic.

When officers arrived, they say the vehicle was abandoned and they were unable to identify the driver or any passengers.

Crews with the Carbondale Fire Department also responded to the crash.

At this time the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618) 451-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).   

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Brighten the Block initiative in Marion, IL

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:40:48 GMT
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly