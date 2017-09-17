5 people taken to the hospital after Murphysboro crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 people taken to the hospital after Murphysboro crash

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Murphysboro Police responded Saturday night to a crash involving two vehicles.

It happened at 8:08 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut Street and Williams Street.

According to the Murphysboro Police Department, a Chevy Tahoe driven by 42-year-old Edna McAnnally of Creal Springs was heading east on Walnut Street approaching the intersection of South Williams Street.

At the same time, a Chevy Malibu driven by 21-year-old Austin Korando of Desoto was heading west on Walnut Street at Williams Street.

Police say Korando failed to yield when making a left turn onto Williams and his vehicle was hit by McAnnally’s vehicle.

McAnnally, Korando, and three passengers in McAnnally’s vehicle were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Murphysboro by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

