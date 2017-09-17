Armed, dangerous man wanted in connection to Carbondale shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Armed, dangerous man wanted in connection to Carbondale shooting

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Connect
Terrence J. Curtis (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Terrence J. Curtis (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale, Illinois is wanted in connection to an early morning shooting on Sunday, September 17.

According to Carbondale police, 27-year-old Terrence J. Curtis is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm. His bond was set at $500,000.

According to police, officers heard multiple gunshots around 2:26 a.m. while they were on foot in the 400 block of W. Cherry street.

As the officers responded to the area of where they heard the shots fired, they report finding a male with multiple gunshot wounds in the 400 block of Cherry Court.

The victim was rushed to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and later flown to a St. Louis hospital in serious condition.

According to police, the suspect was identified as Terrence J. Curtis, an acquaintance of the victim.

Police say Curtis and the victim were arguing over an ongoing dispute.

Police are not identifying the identity of the victim at this time.

According to investigators the victim and shooting suspect are not affiliated with Southern Illinois University.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Brighten the Block initiative in Marion, IL

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:40:48 GMT
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly