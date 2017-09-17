Armed, dangerous man wanted in connection to Carbondale shooting

A Carbondale, Illinois is wanted in connection to an early morning shooting on Sunday, September 17.

According to Carbondale police, 27-year-old Terrence J. Curtis is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm. His bond was set at $500,000.

According to police, officers heard multiple gunshots around 2:26 a.m. while they were on foot in the 400 block of W. Cherry street.

As the officers responded to the area of where they heard the shots fired, they report finding a male with multiple gunshot wounds in the 400 block of Cherry Court.

The victim was rushed to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and later flown to a St. Louis hospital in serious condition.

According to police, the suspect was identified as Terrence J. Curtis, an acquaintance of the victim.

Police say Curtis and the victim were arguing over an ongoing dispute.

Police are not identifying the identity of the victim at this time.

According to investigators the victim and shooting suspect are not affiliated with Southern Illinois University.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

