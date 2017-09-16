2 killed in crash on I-69 in Hopkins Co., KY

A deadly crash in Hopkins County Kentucky killed two drivers on Saturday Sept. 16.

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the collision that happened around 3:40 p.m., near the 108 mile marker on Interstate 69.

Police said 80-year-old Maynard W. Pemberton, of Cedar Lake, Indiana, was driving his 2005 Dodge minivan northbound on Interstate 69 while in the southbound lanes. He entered the construction area that is restricted to one lane.

Sonja L. Adams, 40, of Nortonville, Ky, was driving her 2009 Toyota passenger car southbound in the construction area. Adams was unable to avoid Pemberton’s vehicle. He hit her vehicle head on.

Pemberton, who was not wearing a seat belt, and Sonja Adams, who was wearing a seat belt, were both pronounced dead at the scene by Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield.

Trooper Cody Kromer is investigating the collision. Kentucky State Police Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Hopkins County Sheriff Department, Madisonville Fire Department, Anton Fire Department, South Hopkins Fire Department, Medical Center EMS and PHI Air Medical.

