2 vehicle crash injured 2 in McCracken Co., KY

A two vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 16 brought deputies out to the 700 block of Krebs Station Road in McCracken County, Kentucky.

It happened around 3:21 p.m.when Caitlin Croft, 20, of Paducah was traveling East on Krebs Station Rd.

David Klein, 58, of Paducah was traveling West on the roadway.

Deputies said the investigation showed that Croft had drifted into the opposing lane striking Klein head on. Croft and Klein were both transported to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy EMS, BA’s Body Shop and Meadow’s Body Shop.

