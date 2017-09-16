McCracken County Public Library joins Foundation Center's global - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken County Public Library joins Foundation Center's global network

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Public Library has a Funding Information Network partner with the Foundation Center. 

Non profit organizations and other grant seekers in western Kentucky looking for funding sources will now have access to a new collection of resources. 

"McCracken County Public Library is the only public library in western Kentucky to offer this resource for nonprofits, grant seekers, and students seeking scholarships," said Library Director Susan Baier. 

"With the Foundation Center database, our library patrons can research potential funders for nonprofit organizations, seek stipends for research and artistic projects, and find educational scholarships. This is more than just simply offering a new database as a member of the Funding Information Network, the McCracken County Public Library takes on a new role of connecting nonprofits and grant seekers to funding sources. It's yet another way the public library supports the growth and development of McCracken County." 

Use of the Foundation Center database is free, but will only be available for use inside the Library. 

