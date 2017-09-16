More than 1,000 bikers hit the road for the Wall to Wall Run Flag Escort

Around 1,100 bikers came down for the Wall to Wall Run Flag Escort Saturday morning on September 16. They left Arnold, Missouri and headed down to Perryville.

On Highway 51, people lined the street welcoming, clapping, saluting and waving their American Flags as bikers and Veterans passed through.

When they all arrived at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial Park, over 1,000 people stayed out for the American Flag Ceremony.

Many speakers touched on the importance of support in making this happen.

Now, the American Flag from Washington D.C. will fly over America's Wall in Perryville at the memorial.

They have started building a structure for the new park, as well as, sections of the wall put up for the memorial as well.

They flew the American Flag along with the POW/MIA flag underneath on the new flag pole there at the park.

Special guests such as Ozzie Smith and Jackie Smith were on hand as well.

