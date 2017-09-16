WANTED: Graves Co. police searching for Mayfield man wanted on a - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED: Graves Co. police searching for Mayfield man wanted on assault charges

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Jason Lynn Holmes (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department) Jason Lynn Holmes (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County deputies are searching for a man wanted on first degree assault charges according to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.

Redmon reports that deputies are looking for Jason Lynn Holmes, 39, of Mayfield. They responded to a hospital Friday afternoon on September 15 where a female was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit after being found unconscious in the front yard of a house in Mayfield.

A search warrant was obtained at Holmes' residence on Coplen Road just south of Mayfield. While searching the residence, deputies discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Friday night, Holmes was seen at his residence but, fled on foot before deputies arrived.

The Kentucky State Police responded along with the Sheriff’s Office K9 unit to assist in the search. Holmes was not located and is still at large. Police said he does not have a vehicle and is walking and relying on friends for transportation.

If anyone has any information on Holmes, officials are asking that you call the Sheriff’s Office 270-247-4501 or any Law Enforcement Agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Brighten the Block initiative in Marion, IL

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:40:48 GMT
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly