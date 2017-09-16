Suspect appears in court after Delta, MO bar fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect appears in court after Delta, MO bar fire

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
According to Delta Fire Chief Alvin Frank Jr., Jax Bar & Grill is a total loss after a fire happened the morning of Saturday, Sept. 16.

Crews were called to the fire around 3 a.m. and a heavy fire was seen upon their arrival.

Officials said 34-year-old Kevin Coomer, of Burfordville, Missouri, broke into the business and set it on fire.

Coomer has been charged with burglary and arson.

Coomer appeared in court via video from the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Monday, Sept. 18. This was his first arraignment at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. 

He appeared in an orange jumpsuit before Judge Kamp. Kamp read him his charges of class D arson, second degree and class D burglary, second degree.

Coomer could face up to seven years in jail for each charge at the Department of Corrections.

"Are you requesting a public defender?" Judge Kamp asked. 

"I guess," Coomer replied.

His next court appearance will be on October 11 at 10 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. 

According to the owner, Jack Coomer, Kevin broke into the business years ago and tried to burn it down.

However, he was unsuccessful that time.

When asked about rebuilding, Jack is unsure whether or not he will rebuild his business.

Jack said Kevin has caused trouble in the bar before, but he hasn't heard much from him in the last 3-4 years.

He is currently lodged in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center and his bond is set for $50,000.

No one was injured in the fire.

Delta Fire Department along with fire departments from Chaffee, Gordonville and Whitewater assisted with the fire.

