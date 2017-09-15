Game of the Week: Chaffee vs. Scott City

Chaffee blocks a 25-yard extra point in overtime to get the comeback win.
Chaffee was down 21-7 at halftime.
Scott City's Jimmy May rushed for 112 yards on 16 carries in the first half as the Rams gained 194 yards on the ground.
After OT, Chaffee took the win 35-34 against Scott City.
