Live fire training at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Fire training has been going on at the Cape Girardeau airport. It's happening as the city gets ready for Sky West to bring commercial air service to the Cape Regional Airport.

A live fire simulation gives firefighters from Cape Girardeau, Scott City, Gordonville and Jackson a look at the very real dangers involving an airplane fire.

Aircraft rescue specialist Mark Lee has been training with this Mobile Aircraft Firefighting Trainer for 17 years.

The MAFT simulates a real-life fire with a computerized propane system.

Cape Girardeau's fire department is required to have this training, with commercial airlines coming to the airport.

"Previously, we've been able to kind of rotate firefighters every two or three years and with the new service that we're getting through Sky West Airlines to Chicago, we're required to do this, all of them must have this done annually," said Bruce Loy airport manager.

The Cape Girardeau regional airport will start new flights to Chicago O'Hare starting December 1.

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council.
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

