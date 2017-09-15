Cape Girardeau high school raises $22K for hurricane victims - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau high school raises $22K for hurricane victims

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri high school raised $22,000 to help hurricane victims in the south.

Notre Dame Catholic High School said all of their donations will go to help two other Catholic high schools; one in Tampa, Florida and one in Houston, Texas.

On Thursday, September 14, the students donated $10,000, then a family came forward and said they would match whatever was raised.

Brother David with Notre Dame said it just speaks to the giving nature of the school.

"A student just walked up and said, 'here Brother, here's ten dollars, here's ten dollars more.' This has been happening all day. It just speaks to the Notre Dame family wanting to go out and help other Catholic high schools in need," Brother David said.

We're told the school in Texas had 60 families that lost everything after Harvey.

Notre Dame said they're not finished raising money yet.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Brighten the Block initiative in Marion, IL

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:40:48 GMT
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly