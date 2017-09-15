Cape Girardeau high school raises $22K for hurricane victims

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri high school raised $22,000 to help hurricane victims in the south.

Notre Dame Catholic High School said all of their donations will go to help two other Catholic high schools; one in Tampa, Florida and one in Houston, Texas.

On Thursday, September 14, the students donated $10,000, then a family came forward and said they would match whatever was raised.

Brother David with Notre Dame said it just speaks to the giving nature of the school.

"A student just walked up and said, 'here Brother, here's ten dollars, here's ten dollars more.' This has been happening all day. It just speaks to the Notre Dame family wanting to go out and help other Catholic high schools in need," Brother David said.

We're told the school in Texas had 60 families that lost everything after Harvey.

Notre Dame said they're not finished raising money yet.

