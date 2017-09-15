Murray State Football team travels to Missouri

The Murray State Racers football team will hit the road for a match-up with Missouri State.
It's the Racers first road game of the 2017 season.
Murray State and Missouri State just met in Murray last season, Missouri State won that match-up 28-22.
In head to head matchups, Murray owns the all time series lead 8-2.
It won't be easy for the Racers, Missouri State opened the season against the Missouri Tigers and played them tough.
