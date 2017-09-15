Cape Girardeau couple moves to St. Thomas months before Hurricane Irma hits

Shianne and Rich Rathert moved to the island a few months ago with no idea they would be in the path of a category 5 hurricane. (Source: Shianne Rathert)

A couple from Cape Girardeau, Missouri are still without power in St. Thomas after surviving Hurricane Irma.

Shianne and Rich Rathert moved to the island a few months ago with no idea they would be in the path of a Category 5 hurricane.

The couple is living on a generator using it to power their phones, and refrigerator, but their home and car are alright.

Shianne said Rathert said they have a curfew of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and that everything has a long line.

Wait times for grocery stores, gas stations, or ATMs are over an hour and most only take cash.

Rathert said after 16 hours of storms they are grateful to be alive.

"I mean, there are people that don't have anything. They're walking around in the same clothes they've been wearing since the hurricane," Rathert said. "They literally don't have a single thing to their name. I think we're very fortunate, as much as it is an inconvenience, and sometimes it's overwhelming – I think we're lucky."

Three people died in the Virgin Islands during Irma's path.

Rathert said it's important to remember St. Thomas is a United States property, and while they are okay, the island needs help to recover.

