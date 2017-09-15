Cape Girardeau couple moves to St. Thomas months before Hurrican - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau couple moves to St. Thomas months before Hurricane Irma hits

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
A local couple from Cape Girardeau are still without power in St. Thomas after surviving Hurricane Irma. (Source: Shianne Rathert) A local couple from Cape Girardeau are still without power in St. Thomas after surviving Hurricane Irma. (Source: Shianne Rathert)
Shianne and Rich Rathert moved to the island a few months ago with no idea they would be in the path of a category 5 hurricane. (Source: Shianne Rathert) Shianne and Rich Rathert moved to the island a few months ago with no idea they would be in the path of a category 5 hurricane. (Source: Shianne Rathert)
(KFVS) -

A couple from Cape Girardeau, Missouri are still without power in St. Thomas after surviving Hurricane Irma.

Shianne and Rich Rathert moved to the island a few months ago with no idea they would be in the path of a Category 5 hurricane.

The couple is living on a generator using it to power their phones, and refrigerator, but their home and car are alright.

Shianne said Rathert said they have a curfew of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and that everything has a long line.

Wait times for grocery stores, gas stations, or ATMs are over an hour and most only take cash.

Rathert said after 16 hours of storms they are grateful to be alive.

"I mean, there are people that don't have anything. They're walking around in the same clothes they've been wearing since the hurricane," Rathert said. "They literally don't have a single thing to their name. I think we're very fortunate, as much as it is an inconvenience, and sometimes it's overwhelming – I think we're lucky."

Three people died in the Virgin Islands during Irma's path.

Rathert said it's important to remember St. Thomas is a United States property, and while they are okay, the island needs help to recover.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Brighten the Block initiative in Marion, IL

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:40:48 GMT
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly