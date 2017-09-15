Louisiana, MO man accused of kidnapping, holding woman at knifepoint

A Louisiana, Missouri man is accused of kidnapping and holding a woman at knifepoint.

William J. Shade, 34, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the probable cause statement, officers were dispatched to the Ste. Genevieve County Courthouse at around 12:30 p.m. on September 13 for a disturbance.

Officers said a woman was upset, crying and shaking. They say she kept repeating, "he held a knife to my throat and wouldn't let me leave."

According to court documents, the woman told police she was forced to drive with Shade from Louisiana, Mo. to the Ste. Genevieve Court House. She told them Shade had a large knife and held it to her throat, demanding she drive him to Ste. Genevieve.

Shade allegedly threatened to kill her and she said he pressed the knife against her on several places on her body.

Once they arrived in Ste. Genevieve, the woman said she was able to convince Shade to let her out of the vehicle by telling him she had to use the restroom. Once she was inside the courthouse, she found a corporal with the sheriff's office, who then contacted dispatch.

When an officer walked outside to talk to Shade, who was sitting in a blue Suzuki on Third Street at Market Street, officers say he drove north on Market and then turned east on Duburg Place.

An officer found the Suzuki driving on Duburg towards Merchant and pulled his vehicle near the Suzuki.

According to the probable cause statement, Shade would rev the car and ignore the officer's commands to get out of the vehicle. The officer said he feared the driver would accelerate and hit him with the car.

The officer said he was also concerned because directly behind him was the playground for Valle Catholic School and the playground was full of children.

Police said the fence to the playground about 40 feet in front of the suspect's car.

Another officer pulled his vehicle up behind the Suzuki.

According to court documents, the officers ordered Shade to get out of the vehicle and show his hands, both had their guns drawn. However, they say Shade continued to sit in the vehicle and had a "blank stare" on his face.

Eventually, officers say Shade got out of the car, concealed his hands in his pants and stood next to the car with a blank stare, ignoring the officers' orders. After taking a step toward the officers, they ordered him to get on the ground and he did. He was then handcuffed.

When officers looked in his car, they say they found a large knife on the driver's side floorboard. They said the knife appeared to be the same one the woman described.

According to court documents, the vehicle belonged to the woman and she had not given Shade permission to drive it.

Shade was arrested and taken to the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, the knife measured more than 6 inches long from blade to tip.

Officers later interviewed the woman. She told them she drove to Louisiana, Mo. to pick up Shade and take him to his court hearing in Ste. Genevieve.

When she arrived at the house, she claims he came walked from the back of the house with a folded shirt in his hand. When she asked what was in the shirt, she said he told her "don't worry about it."

She said he pulled out a steak knife and threw it in the front yard. The woman claims Shade told her he brought it for protection.

The woman went on to tell police that once in the car, Shade pulled out a longer knife. She said he moved all of the mirrors so she couldn't see the cars around her and kept telling her to stop making signals to people in the other cars.

According to the woman, Shade kept asking her about the grand wizard and said he needed to go where they weren't at. She said he kept making references to what he read in the Bible and that he was only doing what it said for him to do.

Shade allegedly told her if he dies then she dies and that it would be like Bonnie and Clyde.

Once they got to the courthouse, the woman said Shade told her he wasn't going in. She said she told him she had to go to the bathroom and he let her out because she agreed to leave her keys and phone in the car.

