Marion vs. Cahokia game postponed; schools 'play it safe' due to protests

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Friday night's Marion's varsity football game at Cahokia is postponed.

The game is rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.

According to Ryan Goodisky, the athletic director at Marion High School, they received a call on Friday morning from Cahokia High School who wanted to take precautions due to the protests in St. Louis and suggested moving the game to Saturday.

Goodisky said they agreed and wanted to play it safe.

