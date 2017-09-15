Missing Carbondale man last seen 8/18 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing Carbondale man last seen 8/18

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Carbondale Police Department) (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing adult last seen in Carbondale.

On Aug. 31, police received a report of a missing person.

49-year-old Joseph Lazzara was last seen at Barnes and Noble on 1300 East Main Street on Aug. 18.

Lazzara was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

He is described as 5’8” tall and weighs about 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lazzara requires medication for a medical condition, and may be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this missing person should contact Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

