Missing Carbondale man last seen 8/18

The Carbondale Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing adult last seen in Carbondale.

On Aug. 31, police received a report of a missing person.

49-year-old Joseph Lazzara was last seen at Barnes and Noble on 1300 East Main Street on Aug. 18.

Lazzara was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

He is described as 5’8” tall and weighs about 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lazzara requires medication for a medical condition, and may be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this missing person should contact Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

