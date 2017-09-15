Double homicide investigation underway in Blackwell, Mo

A double homicide investigation is underway in Blackwell, Missouri.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office, they are investigating a double homicide at a home in the extreme northern portion of St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is also investigating.

On Wednesday, September 13 sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a well-being check at a home on Dark Hollow Road in Blackwell, Mo. The reporting party indicated to officers that the male resident of the property had not reported to work in more than a week and attempts to reach him had been unsuccessful, as were attempts to contact the man's wife.

Officers searched the home and said they did not find anyone inside. During a search of the outlying area surrounding the home, officers say they found the badly decomposed body of a white male.

According to the sheriff's office, shortly after investigators arrived at the scene, the body of a white woman, also in an advanced state of decomposition, was found a short distance into a wooded area of the property.

Deputies say the evidence found at the scene indicated that the manner of death for both people was homicide.

Autopsies were conducted on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the St. Francois County Morgue and they were identified as 50-year-old John L. Lewis and his wife, 58-year-old Diana Lewis, both of Blackwell.

The manner of death for both of them was officially ruled as homicide, but the cause of death will not be released at this time.

According to the sheriff's office, persons of interest have been developed and leads are being investigated.

