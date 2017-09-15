FIRST ALERT: Warm evening for Heartland Football Friday

Are you ready for Heartland Football Friday?

Temperatures on Friday evening will be much warmer than we have seen the past few football games. Skies will start off partly cloudy but become clear by the late evening.

The temps will slowly fall through the 70s and by Saturday morning, lows will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Saturday looks partly sunny and very warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

