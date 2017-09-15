Perryville, MO playground updated

Feltz Street Park in Perryville, Missouri has a new look and a "grand opening" was held on Friday, September 15.

The city took out the skate park and put in a new playground. There is also a walking trail for parents while their kids play.

"It's centrally located between Emmanuel Lutheran School and St. Vincent Indians, you know, the true test is the kids playing on it and both schools come to join us for the ribbon cutting which was wonderful and we hope that they use it as often as they can," said Brent Buerck, Perryville city administrator.

This is just the first park the city has redesigned. They plan on improving all of them.

