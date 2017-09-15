Heartland Cooks: Sarah's Appletime Caramel Apple Cupcakes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cooks: Sarah's Appletime Caramel Apple Cupcakes

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Sarah Lavender-Brashear shows off her caramel apple cupcakes. Sarah Lavender-Brashear shows off her caramel apple cupcakes.
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

September is Appletime in Murphysboro, Illinois. No one is busier leading up to the annual Apple Festival than Sarah Lavender-Brashear.

Sarah and her band of bakers at One Hot Cookie are making the majority of the pies, cupcakes, cookies and cinnamon rolls which will be sold at the Appletime Bakery in the middle of the festival. Sarah took time out to share an apple recipe that’s very dear to her heart, Caramel-apple Cupcakes.

The cupcake is adapted from her grandmother Elsie’s famous fresh apple cake which was sold at the beloved Murphysboro eatery, Elsie’s Café, for many years.  

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups sugar
  • 1 ½ cup eggs
  • 4 cups raw, chopped apples
  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • 4 cups flour
  • 4 teaspoons baking soda
  • 4 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar, eggs, apples, and salt and set aside for 10 minutes.

In another large bowl combine all dry ingredients. Gradually add the dry ingredient mixture to the wet ingredients while mixing on low. Add vanilla. Batter will  be thick.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Portion out batter into paper lined jumbo cupcake tins.

Bake approximately one hour. Tops of cupcakes will crack. Cupcakes are done when a toothpick comes out clean.

Top with caramel or apple-butter frosting and crushed nuts. 

