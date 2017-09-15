BBQ dinner held in Christopher, IL to aid disabled veterans affected by Hurricane Harvey

The Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) of Franklin County is set to host a BBQ dinner on Saturday, October 14 from 1-7 p.m. at the Christopher Civic Center located at 208 North Thomas Street. The fundraiser will benefit Disabled American Veterans affected by hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The dinner will include three sides, a drink and dessert for a donation of $7.50 for adults and $5 for children. A silent auction will also be held with bidding ending at 7 p.m. There will also be a bag tournament with an entry fee of $4.

If you would like to donate and can not attend, donations can be mailed to D.A.V. 104 East Market Street Christopher, IL 62822. All proceeds will go directly to the D.A.V. Texas Chapter.

For more information call Donnie Houghland at (618)201-3446.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved