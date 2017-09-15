Arrive Alive Tour comes to Three Rivers Community College

Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri will host the UNITE Arrive Alive Tour Program.

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour program uses a high-tech simulator, impact video, and a number of other resources to educate the public about the dangers of texting while driving as well as intoxicated driving.

The simulator allows participants to experience the potential consequences of impaired and distracted driving in a controlled environment.

One of the most commonly recognized driving distractions is cell phone use.

Drivers under 20 years old have the highest proportion of distraction-related fatal crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Their lack of driving experience can contribute to critical misjudgments if they become distracted.

They also text more than any other age group, and the number of young drivers who text is only increasing.

The Arrive Alive Tour program will be at Three Rivers on Wednesday, September 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UNITE brings health and wellness programs to high schools, colleges, and communities across the nation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.