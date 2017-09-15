Alzheimer's Walk Sept. 16 in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Alzheimer's Walk Sept. 16 in Cape Girardeau

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
Source: Alzheimer's Association
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Hundreds will gather in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s Disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

In 2016, the walk in Cape Girardeau raised more than $100,000.

That amount contributed to more than $82 million raised nationwide for care, support, and research efforts to those impacted by the disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness for care, support and research.

Participants will learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment, and support programs and services. Walk participants also will honor those affected by the disease.

Additionally, they will have a kids craft area, sno-cones, and other activities.

The walk is Saturday, September 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Cape County Park North.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremony beginning at 9 a.m.

