This week in music: 1970 War

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials for 1970 when music was still popular on AM radio and you played music in your car on something called an 8-track tape.

And what cars they had back in those days. It was all about muscle and the GTO, the Road Runner and the Cuda were some of the most popular rides of the time.

If you were cruising this week 47 years ago, these were likely some of the songs being played on the radio.

Billboard's Hot 100 had Credence Clearwater Revival at number five with Looking Out My Back Door. The song was a tribute to the Bakersfield Sound which influenced songwriter John Fogerty and CCR. The lyrics even make a reference to Buck Owens who was the architect of the Bakersfield Sound.

The band Chicago was at number four with 25 Or 6 to 4. While many thought the song as a reference to drugs, it was actually about writing a song in the middle of the night. The song's title is a reference to the time the song is set: 25 or 26 minutes before 4 AM>.

Checking in at number three was the British group Mungo Jerry with In The Summertime. The song celebrates the carefree days of the summer. In the Summertime is considered one of the biggest selling singles of all time with sales topping more than 30 million copies.

Diana Ross was at number two with Ain't No Mountain High Enough. It would be her first number one as a solo artist. She had left The Supremes earlier in the year.

And in the top spot for this week in '70 was Edwin Starr with War. The song was a protest against the Vietnam was and was originally recorded by The Temptations. But Motown executives didn't want to offend the group's conservative fans, so their version wasn't released as a single. Instead it was given to Starr who took it to number one for three weeks. It's his biggest hit and it's one of the most popular protests songs ever recorded.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.