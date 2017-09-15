This week in country music: 1998 Women's Week

Let's take some time now to check out the country music scene from 19 years ago.

A rare occurrence took place on the country charts this week in 1998.

Women held down the top five positions on Billboard's Hot County Chart.

That is if you include the song at number five which was actually a duet by the country's power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me was originally recorded and released by Chynna Phillips back in 1995. That version failed to chart in the U.S.

Jo Dee Messina was at number four with I'm Alright. It was her second straight number one hit and a follow up to Bye Bye which topped the charts earlier in the year.

Trisha Yearwood was holding down the number three position with There Goes My Baby. The song tells the story of a woman who had just been dumped by her lover.

At number two was Martina McBride with Happy Girl. McBride went on to perform this song twice before a national audience. The first performance came at the 1998 CMA awards. She then went on to sing Happy Girl at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Both of those performances were seen on CBS and right here on KFVS12.

And in the top spot for this week in '98 was The Dixie Chicks with There's Your Trouble. The song was from the group's album Wide Open Spaces and it was their first number one single. The following year, There's You Trouble won the Chicks the first of their 15 Grammy Awards.

