Four things you need to know on 9/15

It's Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Friday will kick off with a foggy start. Travel conditions could be affected early on but the fog will begin to dissipate throughout the morning. It will be sunny and warmer, with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. A LOOK AHEAD: The weekend will be warm and dry!

Making headlines:

MO Ntl. guard activated in preparation of verdict in high-profile St. Louis murder case: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has activated the Missouri National Guard in anticipation of possible events after the verdict is announced in the murder trial of a former St. Louis police officer.

Reported explosion and stampede at London subway station: A reported explosion at a train station sent commuters stampeding in panic on Friday at the height of London's morning rush hour.

North Korea fires missile over Japan in longest-ever flight: North Korea conducted its longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile Friday, sending an intermediate-range weapon hurtling over U.S. ally Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean in a launch that signals both defiance to its rivals and a big technological advance.

Trump tests loyal base with immigration flirtation with Dems: Few issues have animated President Donald Trump's ardent supporters more than his pledge to build a wall along the nation's Southern border. Now, Trump's decision to put that promise aside - at least temporarily - while he pursues a deal with Democrats to protect young immigrants brought to the country illegally may test the limits of that loyalty.

