VA hosting veteran town hall in Paducah

The Marion VA Medical Center is hosting a veteran town hall on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

The event will take place at the American Legion Post 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Veteran issues and concerns will be discussed at the forum.

Medical Center Senior Leadership will be on hand to answer question regarding VA healthcare and to hear feedback on VA services.

Veterans, their family, caregivers, and community members are invited to attend the open and informal town hall discussion.

The VA Registration Team will also be at the meeting to help any veteran that needs to enroll for VA services.

If you are unable to attend the event or have questions about enrolling for VA services, contact the Marion VA at (618) 997-533 at extension 5945.

