A proposal at the SEMO District fair brings relationship full circle

The SEMO District Fair is full of memorable nights for all fair-goers. But on Thursday one couple from Oakridge, Missouri made a memory they will never forget.

Eight years after meeting each other for the first time at the fair, Heather West and Kyle Keller got engaged in front of the Ferris Wheel, the same place they shared their first kiss.

Friends and families helped orchestrate the proposal between the two, holding signs and lining the way for Heather to walk down.

She said yes and the two shared their first ride as an engaged couple on the Ferris wheel, the same place the two shared their first kiss.

