Missing New Madrid, MO man found safe

An Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing New Madrid man has been lifted after he was found safe.

The New Madrid Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 56-year-old Dallas Rexton Keown Jr., who was last seen at 1412 Davis Street on Monday, Sept. 11.

Keown's father stated that he suffers from bipolar and schizophrenia.

Authorities say Keown was located safe.

