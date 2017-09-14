Missing New Madrid, MO man found safe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing New Madrid, MO man found safe

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol) (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

An Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing New Madrid man has been lifted after he was found safe.

The New Madrid Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 56-year-old Dallas Rexton Keown Jr., who was last seen at 1412 Davis Street on Monday, Sept. 11.

Keown's father stated that he suffers from bipolar and schizophrenia. 

Authorities say Keown was located safe.

