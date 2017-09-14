Heartland job trend shows promise

If you are looking for employment opportunities, the Heartland seems to be a promising spot.

The USA Today just came out with a list of the top 25 cities with plenty of openings.

St. Louis, Missouri is in the number five spot.

Memphis, Tennessee is right behind in a close 6th.

That put the Heartland between two of the top cities.

And it appears the trend seems to be trickling down into this area.

Anthony Beasley has been on the job trail for almost two weeks, and decided to turn to the Missouri Job Center for help.

“It’s really hard out here,” Beasley said. “I’m looking for something where I can grow and maintain for years to come.”

According to Manpower Staffing Specialist Taroyln Johnson, things seem to look promising.



“It's kind of an amazing time right now,” Johnson said. “We're actually seeing more jobs than we have people to fill them.”

But Johnson say a few roadblocks are making it a challenge.

“We're having a lot of openings in manufacturing, as well as specific areas, welders, and HR managers and maintenance mechanics, but we're finding so few people that have those skills because they are already employed,” Johnson said.

Many of the employment agencies in Cape Girardeau seem to have the same problem.

Some are now incorporating programs to connect jobs seekers with the resources they need to be able to fill these types of positions.

As for Anthony, he's filling out applications and says he feels optimistic...

“I have my heart set on some good places and I think in time they'll come through,” Beasley said.

You are looking for employment, the Missouri Job Center is holding a career fair on October 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Osage in Cape Girardeau.

