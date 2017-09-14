Foundation grants wish for Herrin, IL teen with life-threatening disease

If you had one wish – then what would you wish for? One Heartland kid with a life threatening medical condition had his dreams come true.

“Duchenne muscular dystrophy…it’s a muscle-wasting disease," explains Noah Swan. His son Thomas was diagnosed with this life threatening disease at age 5. “You start off everything is good and then a complete 360 and you undo everything you’ve seen.”

Thomas is now a 13-year-old at Herrin Middle School.

Swan says, “For a Duchenne’s child -- A walk from one room into the other would be equivalent wear on their body [as] if you go out for a 1 or 2 mile jog.”

Thomas’ wish was to get a gaming computer because he wants to be a gaming designer one day, and Mindy Brock, the Wish Granter, helped it all come true.

“What that does is – it’s helps their emotional well being, boost them and gives them..gives them a little bit of you know.. hope medicine. It’s something we can offer them that’s something lasting wish that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives….make it exciting,” Brock explains.

Thomas was full of anticipation and excitement. They had a reveal party with lots of guests – including the many of the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club.

Brock says loves volunteering for the organization. “He is limited in life, I feel. And so to be able to offer his something where he gets to design it. He even knew down to the desk and the bolts in the desk…what kind he wanted. He has been planning this. Just that and being able to see how grateful he was…to be able to experience it that’s what great for me.”

The Swan’s 8-year-old son Jerry also has Duchenne’s.

More than 150 medical conditions qualify for a foundation wish, and so Jerry will also get his too.

Swan describes, “It’s kind of like a Bittersweet moment – you’re ecstatic for how happy he is but same side it’s why he is getting it….It’s a ball of emotions you can’t explain."

Brock says not all kids who qualify get their wish. If you want to donate to Make a Wish or even volunteer as a wish granter like Mindy.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.