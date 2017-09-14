Carbondale organization collecting donations for homeless - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale organization collecting donations for homeless

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Sparrow Coalition in Carbondale, Illinois is asking the public to donate goods and supplies to be given to the poor and homeless of the city. 

They are asking for warm winter clothes as well as toiletries and other supplies that could help the less fortunate be more comfortable in the cold winter months. 

The founder of the organization, Marleen Shepherd said they will also be including a pamphlet to further help these people. It has the numbers and addresses listed for things like local food shelters and public transportation to get to them. 

She said some local churches are making water proof mats made from recycled plastic bags to give out as well. 

