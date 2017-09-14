Future of Dutchtown, MO up in air still after county commission - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Future of Dutchtown, MO up in air still after county commission meeting

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
DUTCHTOWN, MO (KFVS) -

The future of Dutchtown is still up in the air after a county commission meeting on Thursday morning, September 14.

The residents of Dutchtown petitioned to be disincorporated, meaning the community would be absorbed and then governed by Cape Girardeau County.

Only residents of Dutchtown get a say in the vote and at the meeting on Thursday, business owners outnumbered the residents.

"There's not enough people down there to do anything at all, let alone come to a meeting, obviously. So, it's false expectation to think that the village itself is going to remain a village because there is no one there to do it," Voyann Smith, Dutchtown business owner, said.

The commissioners say they need time to go over the petition and they will make a decision shortly.

