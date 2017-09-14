Metropolis, IL man arrested for attempted aggravated robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Metropolis, IL man arrested for attempted aggravated robbery

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Adam R. Zace (Source: Metropolis Police Department) Adam R. Zace (Source: Metropolis Police Department)
METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

Metropolis Police responded to the report about a suspicious person around the 5th and Butler Street area after a concerned citizen called the station on Thursday, Sept. 14. The caller stated that the person was wearing some type of mask and dressed funny.

Police found the suspect had his face covered and his hands and feet were covered by plastic and duct tape.

The suspect fled on a bicycle when officers pursued him and a short case occurred.

A search was conducted and a toy gun and a robbery note detailing directions that he wanted a bank teller to follow.

33-year-old Adam R. Zace was taken into custody.

Officers learned that Zace was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Zace has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He is being held in the Massac County Detention Center.

