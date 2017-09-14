Anna, IL man sentenced to prison for home invasion

According to the Union County State's Attorney, Braedon R. Smalley of Anna pleaded guilty for an April 2017 home invasion and robbery in Dongola.

Smalley was originally arrested in June 2017 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

He pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion and will serve 3 years of mandatory supervised release.

Smalley has been sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.