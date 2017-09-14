MO Ntl. guard activated in preparation of verdict in high-profil - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Ntl. guard activated in preparation of verdict in high-profile St. Louis murder case

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Jason Stockley (Courtesy: KMOV) Jason Stockley (Courtesy: KMOV)
Anthony Lamar Smith (Courtesy: KMOV) Anthony Lamar Smith (Courtesy: KMOV)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has activated the Missouri National Guard in anticipation of possible events after the verdict is announced in the murder trial of a former St. Louis police officer.

Jason Stockley is on trial for first-degree murder.

He is accused of shooting and killing Anthony Smith after a police chase in 2011.

According to KMOV, community activists have promised "civil disruption" if Stockley is acquitted.

Stockley waived his right to a jury trial and opted instead for a bench trial.

The station cited sources within the law enforcement community and the court system that Judge Timothy Wilson will render a verdict on Friday, Sept. 15. Judge Wilson is set to retire at the end of the year.

