MO Ntl. guard activated in preparation of verdict in high-profile St. Louis murder case

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has activated the Missouri National Guard in anticipation of possible events after the verdict is announced in the murder trial of a former St. Louis police officer.

Jason Stockley is on trial for first-degree murder.

He is accused of shooting and killing Anthony Smith after a police chase in 2011.

According to KMOV, community activists have promised "civil disruption" if Stockley is acquitted.

Stockley waived his right to a jury trial and opted instead for a bench trial.

The station cited sources within the law enforcement community and the court system that Judge Timothy Wilson will render a verdict on Friday, Sept. 15. Judge Wilson is set to retire at the end of the year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.