Hands of Hope Foundation extends Irma-Harvey Relief Aid project

The Hands of Hope Foundation of Southern Illinois is expanding its relief operations to support victims of both hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The Irma-Harvey Relief Aid project gives southern Illinoisans a chance to get involved in supporting the victims affected by both hurricanes.

Hands of Hope is partnering with six area churches to provide everyone a place to respond and bring supplies. These items will be packed up and taken to support the work of relief centers based in Florida, Texas and Louisiana that are working to help support victims and leading clean-up operations.

Rev. Troy Benitone, the Executive Director of Hands of Hope Foundation explained the benefits on the program.

"While this is way down there...we have been in this and we know what it's like to need help. This is a chance where you can go out and buy a pack of diapers, and extra thing of water and really help out somebody that's just like us that's been through this," Benitone said. "So we want people to join in and help. I think it's what makes you country better. It's what makes our life better knowing we are not in this alone."

Supplies will be collected from Sunday, Sept. 10 through Monday, Sept. 25. Below is a list of needed supplies:

Bleach

Household Cleaning Chemicals

Liquid Dish Soap

Garbage Bags-Heavy Duty

Laundry Detergent

Cleaning Masks & Gloves

Mops & Brooms

Cases of Water or Gatorade

Baby Formula & Food

Baby Diapers, Pull-ups & Wipes

Hygiene Products-Toothpaste, Tooth Brushes, Deodorant, Soap & Shampoo

Insect Repellant

Non-Perishable Canned Food Items

Peanut Butter & Jelly (NO GLASS JARS PLEASE)

Dog & Cat Food- Dry or Canned

Drop off locations are listed below:

Marion & Carter ville Area Drop Location

Community of Faith Church

5208 Meadowland Pkwy. Marion, IL 62959

618-997-2940

Senior Pastor: Troy D. Benitone

Email: Troy@cofchurch.org

www.cofchurch.org or FB:@cofchurchmarion

Drop Times: MTTF 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., W 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Sat & Sun 9 a.m. - Noon

Herrin Area Drop Location

Christian Life Church

1901 N Park Ave.

Herrin, IL 62948

618-942-7369

Senior Pastor: Adam Ward

Email: adamwardclc@gmail.com

www.clcherrin.com or FB@clcherrin

Drop Times: M-F: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. & Sun 9 a.m. - Noon

Anna-Jonesboro Area Drop Location

First Christian Church - Anna

200 Mallard Lane

Anna, IL 62906

618-833-6834

Elder: Rollie Hawk

Email: Rollie@RollieHawk.com

www.fccaj.org

Drop Times: M-F 8 a.m. - Noon & Sun 9 a.m. - Noon

McClure IL/Cape Girardeau Area Drop Location

The Spark Ministries Rt. 3/Grapevine Trail (CR-4)

McClure, IL 62957

618-713-1534

Senior Pastor: Aaron Boyd

Email: sparkpastor@gmail.com

www.thesparkministries.com or FB:@thesparkministries

Drop Times: MTTF 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., W 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. & Sun 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

West Frankfort Area Drop Location

Lifesource Church 1011 E 6th Street West Frankfort, IL 62896

618-435-0167

Senior Pastor: Brent Pyles

Email: bpyles06@gmail.com

FB:@LifeSourceofwestfrankfort

Drop Times: Sept 14 & 17 & Sept 21 & 24 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Carbondale Area Drop Location

Hopewell M.B. Church

400 E Main St

Carbondale, IL 62901

Church: (618) 529-3975

Senior Pastor: Christopher E. Swims

Email: pastorswims@hopewellmb.org

www.hopewellmb.org or FB:@HopewellMB

Drop Times: September 15-17 & Sept. 22 - 24 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Marion Area Drop Location

Sam's Club

2709 Walton Way

Marion, IL 62959

618-993-5568

Drop off during Club Hours

Sat 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Sun & Mon 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tues to Fri 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Online gifts can be made using the "DONATE" link at www.hohfoundation.org. To donate via text, text (618)-663-4636 and list the dollar amount in numbers and it will prompt you through the donation process.

If you have any other questions or need more information, you can call 618-997-2940 or email our Exec. Director at Troy@hohfoundation.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.