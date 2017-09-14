Hands of Hope Foundation extends Irma-Harvey Relief Aid project - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hands of Hope Foundation extends Irma-Harvey Relief Aid project

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
(Source: Hands of Hope Foundation) (Source: Hands of Hope Foundation)
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

The Hands of Hope Foundation of Southern Illinois is expanding its relief operations to support victims of both hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The Irma-Harvey Relief Aid project gives southern Illinoisans a chance to get involved in supporting the victims affected by both hurricanes.

Hands of Hope is partnering with six area churches to provide everyone a place to respond and bring supplies. These items will be packed up and taken to support the work of relief centers based in Florida, Texas and Louisiana that are working to help support victims and leading clean-up operations.

Rev. Troy Benitone, the Executive Director of Hands of Hope Foundation explained the benefits on the program.

 "While this is way down there...we have been in this and we know what it's like to need help. This is a chance where you can go out and buy a pack of diapers, and extra thing of water and really help out somebody that's just like us that's been through this," Benitone said. "So we want people to join in and help. I think it's what makes you country better. It's what makes our life better knowing we are not in this alone."

Supplies will be collected from Sunday, Sept. 10 through Monday, Sept. 25. Below is a list of needed supplies:

  • Bleach
  • Household Cleaning Chemicals
  • Liquid Dish Soap
  • Garbage Bags-Heavy Duty
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Cleaning Masks & Gloves
  • Mops & Brooms
  • Cases of Water or Gatorade
  • Baby Formula & Food
  • Baby Diapers, Pull-ups & Wipes
  • Hygiene Products-Toothpaste, Tooth Brushes, Deodorant, Soap & Shampoo
  • Insect Repellant
  • Non-Perishable Canned Food Items
  • Peanut Butter & Jelly (NO GLASS JARS PLEASE)
  • Dog & Cat Food- Dry or Canned

Drop off locations are listed below: 

Marion & Carter ville Area Drop Location
Community of Faith Church
5208 Meadowland Pkwy. Marion, IL 62959
618-997-2940
Senior Pastor: Troy D. Benitone
Email: Troy@cofchurch.org
www.cofchurch.org or FB:@cofchurchmarion
Drop Times: MTTF 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., W 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Sat & Sun 9 a.m. - Noon

Herrin Area Drop Location
Christian Life Church
1901 N Park Ave.
Herrin, IL 62948
618-942-7369
Senior Pastor: Adam Ward
Email: adamwardclc@gmail.com
www.clcherrin.com or FB@clcherrin
Drop Times: M-F: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. & Sun 9 a.m. - Noon

Anna-Jonesboro Area Drop Location
First Christian Church - Anna
200 Mallard Lane
Anna, IL 62906
618-833-6834
Elder: Rollie Hawk
Email: Rollie@RollieHawk.com
www.fccaj.org
Drop Times: M-F 8 a.m. - Noon & Sun 9 a.m. - Noon

McClure IL/Cape Girardeau Area Drop Location
The Spark Ministries Rt. 3/Grapevine Trail (CR-4)
McClure, IL 62957
618-713-1534
Senior Pastor: Aaron Boyd
Email: sparkpastor@gmail.com
www.thesparkministries.com or FB:@thesparkministries
Drop Times: MTTF 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., W 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. & Sun 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

West Frankfort Area Drop Location
Lifesource Church 1011 E 6th Street West Frankfort, IL 62896
618-435-0167
Senior Pastor: Brent Pyles
Email: bpyles06@gmail.com
FB:@LifeSourceofwestfrankfort
Drop Times: Sept 14 & 17 & Sept 21 & 24 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Carbondale Area Drop Location
Hopewell M.B. Church
400 E Main St
Carbondale, IL 62901
Church: (618) 529-3975
Senior Pastor: Christopher E. Swims
Email: pastorswims@hopewellmb.org
www.hopewellmb.org or FB:@HopewellMB
Drop Times: September 15-17 & Sept. 22 - 24 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Marion Area Drop Location
Sam's Club 
2709 Walton Way
Marion, IL 62959
618-993-5568
Drop off during Club Hours
Sat 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Sun & Mon 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tues to Fri 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Online gifts can be made using the "DONATE" link at www.hohfoundation.org. To donate via text, text (618)-663-4636 and list the dollar amount in numbers and it will prompt you through the donation process.

If you have any other questions or need more information, you can call 618-997-2940 or email our Exec. Director at Troy@hohfoundation.org.

    •   
