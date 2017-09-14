Child Passenger Safety Week: safety laws by state

Child Passenger Safety Week will take place Sept. 17-23, 2017.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for kids aged one to 13-years-old in the United States, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Child Passenger Safety Week aims to educate parents and caregivers about the importance of proper use and installation of child passenger safety restraints and related laws.

Missouri

In the state of Missouri, the law requires that a child should be 4'9" tall or 80 pounds or 8 years old before they can buckle up and skip the seat.

Illinois

By law, kids who have outgrown their child safety seat must be properly restrained in a booster seat until they are at least 8 years old.

Kentucky

Kentucky law requires that kids younger than 8 and between 40 and 57 inches tall be secured in a booster seat.

Arkansas

Arkansas law states that kids up to 6 years of age or 60 pounds must be in a child safety seat.

Tennessee

In Tennessee, kids under one year of age, or any child, that weighs twenty pounds or less, must be secured in a child passenger restraint system in a rear facing position. Those ages one through three and weighing more than twenty pounds must be secured in a child safety seat in a forward facing position in the rear seat. Children age four through eight and measuring less than four feet nine inches tall must be secured in a belt-positioning booster seat system.

In 2017, the American Academy of Pediatrics modified its car seat recommendations. AAP now recommends that all infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing seat until they are at least two years of age or reach the highest weight or height allowed by their car seat manufacturer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.