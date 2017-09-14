MDC sending crews to Irma-ravaged Florida - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MDC sending crews to Irma-ravaged Florida

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

More help from the Heartland is on the way to help victims of Hurricane Irma.

Members of the Missouri Department of Conservation will be heading down to the storm-ravaged state on Thursday, Sept. 14 .

A crew of 17 people will be leaving Missouri for Florida. They plan on staying for about 15 days.

Some of those going include biologists, foresters and design and development crew members.

