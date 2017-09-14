Free tornado recovery workshop offered in Perryville, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Free tornado recovery workshop offered in Perryville, MO

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Tornado victims in Perryville, Missouri still experiencing financial hardship can receive a helping hand today.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri is holding a free workshop on Thursday, Sept. 14 for those still recovering from the February 28 tornado.

Organizers say they understand many are still feeling stress from the storm.

"The tornado, whether you were well insured, under insured, however you were insured, the tornado was a negative impact on your finances," organizer Jennifer Streiler said. "So, we decided that maybe some help with examining their financial status as it was would be good for them."

The workshop will be held at Richardet Floor Coverings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to the public.

To register, call (573)-352-0904.

