Five things you need to know on 9/14

It's Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Dense fog could affect your morning travel plans, but will begin to dissipate as the morning goes on. It will be mostly sunny and warmer than yesterday, with temps in the mid 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see sunny skies and a continued warm up.

Making headlines:

Trump heads to southwestern Florida to survey Irma recovery: President Donald Trump will hear directly from people affected by Irma's fury as he makes his third visit in less than three weeks to the storm-wracked South.Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, was scheduled to visit Naples and Fort Myers on Florida's southwestern coast Thursday to meet with those affected by the hurricane and learn more about relief efforts.

Man charged with murder in death of woman found in church: A man has been charged with murder and robbery in the death of a 70-year-old woman found inside a Kentucky church. News outlets report Somerset police announced Tuesday night that 41-year-old Dwight Mitchell Bell was arrested in Dandrige, Tennessee, on charges stemming from the theft of Ruthie Carolyn New's car, which was found in Indianapolis. The murder and first-degree robbery charges were added later.

Democrats say they have deal with Trump on young immigrants: The top House and Senate Democrats say they have reached agreement with President Donald Trump to protect thousands of younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements - not including Trump's coveted border wall.

Missouri lawmaker censured over social media post on Trump: Missouri state senators have voted to formally discipline a colleague who posted on social media that she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination. Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal removed the comment from her Facebook page the same day she posted it last month and apologized. She has said the remark was made in frustration over Trump's response to a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia.

SIU students react to new grading system: This fall semester marks the first for a new grading system at Southern Illinois University and students don't seem to like it too much. Before, the school operated on a standard grading system. A 90-100% gets you an A and a 4.0 towards students GPA, 80-89% a B and 3.0, and so on. Now the school is implementing a +/- system changing the points towards a students grade point average, according to the school.

