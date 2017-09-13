More than $70M in lottery prizes awarded in August - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More than $70M in lottery prizes awarded in August

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

During the month of August, Missouri Lottery players took home $70 million dollars in prizes.

Among the $70 million awarded, more than $6.6 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.

