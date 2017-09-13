Kids learn basketball skills from NBA's Memphis Grizzlies

Members with the NBA Memphis Grizzlies taught over 100 kids basketball skills in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept 13 at the Cape SportsPlex.

Kids of various ages came out and learned a variety of essential basketball skills at the Junior Grizzlies Program.

Players learned basic fundamentals which include dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding, conditioning and defense. They also had the opportunity to play in a game setting as well.

Many drills and lessons taught are designed for Grizzly basketball players during their practices.

Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball Manager Antonio Perez said it's important they know the necessary skills to better their experience as they grow older.

"Teaching the game correctly at a young age is important to us," Perez said. "We want to make sure that kids have the fundamentals that will set them up for a lifetime of basketball success."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.