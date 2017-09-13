Hayti, MO animal shelter's virtual 5k

CHS-PAWS has announced its 1st annual "Strut for the Strays" virtual 5k run.

A virtual 5k allows participants from all over the country to participate at their own pace.

Participants sign up and complete the 3.1 miles by walking or running either all at once or over time.

“This is the time of year our funds begin to run crucially low. We have so many people who like to walk or run and are not in our immediate area that would like to support us and this is a way that they can do just that," said President of CHS-PAWS Karol Wilcox.

It is only $35 to register for the race and participants can finish the 5K on their own time.

“Some use treadmills at the gym, others walk over several days and weeks,” she said, “Then there are the traditional runners who set a day and complete it all at once. This would be good for businesses to have a team or groups of people to do together.”

The funds raised from this race will help with veterinary expenses, providing community low cost spays and neuters and the shelter’s Helping Hands program.

People who are interested can register on PayPal at cvhumsoc@hotmail.com, or sign up at the shelter at 204 S. 4th St. in Hayti. Please include your name address and phone on PayPal. Medals will be presented to all walker/runners and they can be picked up at the shelter or mailed for an addition $3.50 postage fee.

For more information, you can contact the shelter at 573-359-0113.

