Following your donations, where do the dollars go?

It seems that whenever disaster strikes the country comes together to help in the form of donations.

But, how much of that money actually goes to the cause?

"Every charity will have overhead cost because they have pay employees, they have to have some kind of computer systems or a website. so every charity will have over head costs," said Joey Keys with the Better Business Bureau.

We found that GoFund Me takes 5 percent of all donations.

The American Red Cross takes 9 percent of all donations.

The Salvation Army reportedly takes 18 percent of all donations throughout the year, but when disaster strikes it's reported that 100 percent of the donations go to the cause.

So, how do you decide where to give your hard earned dollars?



"Find a charity than can actually do what they say say they are going to do," said Keys.

