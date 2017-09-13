Morley, MO man arrested on child pornography charge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Morley, MO man arrested on child pornography charge

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MORLEY, MO (KFVS) -

A Morley, Missouri Man was arrested for promoting child pornography according to The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

They announced the arrest of William R. Holland, 23, on September 12.

An investigation was conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The Patrol was assisted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at Holland’s residence located on the 100 block of South Kelly Street, in Morley. Child pornography and computer equipment used to commit the crime were located. Holland was arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Holland with promoting child pornography in the first degree. His bond was set at $50,000.

