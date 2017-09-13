MO Auditor releases 5 common data security risks in government

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a list of common data security mistakes made by area governments.

This is an annual list, compiled based on reports issued over a one-year period. It is designed to provide awareness to local governments and to assist them in preventing these common mistakes in the future.

The top five most common cybersecurity issues include:

Access- Employees have access to more parts of government computer systems than they need to perform their jobs or former employees' access is not disabled promptly.

Passwords- Employees share computer system passwords, are not required to change their passwords regularly, or, in some cases, do not have passwords. Requirements are not in place to encourage strong passwords.

System locks- Systems do not lock access to the computer after a certain amount of inactivity or specific number of incorrect password attempts.

Data backups- Data is not backed up on a regular basis, is not stored in a secure off-site location, or is backed up but is not tested regularly to ensure it can be restored.

Data integrity and tracking- Protections are not in place to prevent inappropriate edits or system changes, or systems don't track who is responsible for the changes.

