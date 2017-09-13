IN CUSTODY: Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Benton, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IN CUSTODY: Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Benton, IL

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Alan W. Bennett (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) Alan W. Bennett (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
Eva Y. McPherson (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) Eva Y. McPherson (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested after a reported break-in at a home in rural Benton, Illinois.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, deputies responded to the home around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

When they got to the house, they discovered that someone had forced their way inside the house, so they searched the home.

Deputies first made contact with Eva McPherson, 54 of West Frankfort. She said she was the only one in the house and that she had permission to be there.

Jones said deputies continued their search and found Alan W. Bennett of Benton hiding in a bedroom.

Bennett was wanted on a Franklin County warrant for attemptefirst-degreeee murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a convicted felon. Jones said that charge was in connection to a shooting in Benton in May 2017.

Bennett will also be charged with a second count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon when a handgun was found in his possession at the time of the arrest.

McPherson is charged with obstructing justice.

